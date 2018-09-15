Mexico Goat Gains Fame
MEXICO - Animal control in Mexico had its hands full Friday looking for a goat on the loose. The goat, nicknamed Billy Goat Gruff, has been on the run since Saturday. Animal control said it has tried about 13 different times to catch the goat, but has failed.
The goat has become a local and cyber celebrity. "The Mexico Goat" has its own Facebook page with 900 fans.
Residents are confused why it is so difficult to catch the goat. Miranda Trussell, an eyewitness to one goat chase, said, "We're an agriculturally-based area, so people aren't really quite sure why we haven't been able to catch him yet."
Several residents said they have seen the goat jump over five feet, and the Mexico public safety chief called the goat "crafty." Animal control officer Joe Horton said, "We've cornered him several times, but when Billy Goat Gruff charges you with those horns, you kind of move out of the way."
Trussell describes the goat as "exotic." Trussell said, "He's quite tall, almost 5 feet tall from the top of his ears to his hooves."
The Mexico Police Department said catching the goat is not a priority because it is not a threat to the community.
