Mexico High School locked down after adult causes disturbance

MEXICO – Mexico High School and the Hart Career Center were locked down Thursday after an adult caused a disturbance.

The Mexico Public Safety Department said 55-year-old Ronald Blackwell made threatening statements toward faculty and officers.

Students did not change classes or buildings while the disgruntled man was still on the campus.

Officers said they arrested Blackwell and he faces charges for making a terroristic threat.

The department said officers took Blackwell to the Audrain County Jail.