Mexico Man Accused of Shooting at Car Full of People

MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department announced Wednesday it arrested a Mexico man Tuesday after authorities said he shot at a car full of people.

Authorities arrested 40-year-old Richard J. Whipple for unlawful use of a weapon and second degree property damage.

MPSD responded to the 200 block of South Clark Street around 8:17 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a disturbance involving a gun.

Reports said a vehicle with several people inside was in the parking lot of Whipple's business. Authorities said Whipple told the driver of the car to leave the property, then shot the vehicle one time with a handgun as it drove away.

No injuries were reported. Whipple later posted bond and was released from the Audrain County Jail.