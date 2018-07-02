Mexico Man Arrested, Accused of Murder and Domestic Assault

MEXICO - Ricky John Harding Jr., 34, of Mexico, was arrested on Sunday after a shooting at the 15000 block of Audrain Road 923.

Harding has been accused of murder in the second degree, domestic assault in the first degree, armed criminal action, a felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The victim was Summer Hickman, 34. Hickman was transported to Audrain Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be conducted on Monday.

Harding's arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Sheriff's office, assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Mexico Public Safety Department.