Mexico man arrested after 4 guns, drugs found in bust

D'Andre Martez Soils

MEXICO — A Mexico man was arrested after authorities found drugs and multiple guns during a bust on Saturday.

Authorities conducted a search under warrant in the 200 block of East Jackson Street, finding marijuana, drug paraphernalia and four guns.

D'Andre Martez Soils, 23, was arrested for distribution of marijuana, receiving unlawful use of a weapon, drug paraphernalia and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.

The East Central Drug Task Force conducted the search with help from the Mexico Public Safety Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Audrain County Sheriff's Office.