Mexico man arrested for drug possession

MEXICO – Mexico police said it arrested 24-year-old Zachary Robert Joseph Collins of Mexico for drug possession Thursday night.

During the late evening hours, the East Central Drug Task Force, the Mexico Public Safety Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on the 300 block of North Missouri Street in Mexico.

Officials said he was arrested for possession of marijuana, hashish oil and drug paraphernalia.