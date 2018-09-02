Mexico man arrested for drugs and firearm use

MEXICO - The East Central Task Force served a search warrant Tuesday in Mexico and arrested one man.

James Arnold Crow, 33, of Mexico was arrested for distribution of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful use of a weapon.

His total bond has been set at $26,000.

Anyone having information concerning illegal drug activity is urged to contact the East Central Drug Task Force at 573-473-5801 or Audrain County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-TIPS.

The East Central Drug Task Force serves the cities of Bowling Green, Fayette, High Hill, Mexico, Montgomery City, New Florence, Vandalia and Warrenton, and the counties of Audrain, Cooper, Howard, Montgomery, Pike and Warren.