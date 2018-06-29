Mexico man arrested on various drug and weapons charges

MEXICO - Police said they arrested a man late Wednesday night for possession of four types of drug paraphernalia and for five guns.

Officers said they arrested 33-year-old James Palmer of Mexico for possession of methamphetamine, mushrooms, marijuana, and other drug-related items after serving a search warrant in the 900 block of Carrico Street.

Officers also said they found five firearms on Palmer.

The East Central Drug Task Force said they were assisted by the Mexico Public Safety Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Audrain County Sheriff‘s Office.