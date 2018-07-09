Mexico Man Dies in Car Accident

AUDRAIN COUNTY - A Mexico man is dead after a car crash on Audrain County Road 440 Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Don Spradlin was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control on a gravel roadway. The vehicle traveled off the road, overturned and ejected the driver.

Spradlin was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.