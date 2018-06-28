Mexico Man Dies in Head On Collision

AUDRAIN COUNTY - 75-year-old Robert Kirgan of Mexico, Mo. died Saturday after driving across the center line of Missouri-22 near Missouri Route E at approximately 3:20 p.m. Kirgan's vehicle then hit Victor Violaris's vehicle head on.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Violaris suffered serious injuries. Rescue workers also flew him to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

The highway patrol said Kirgan was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Violaris was not. An Audrain County Coroner pronounced Kirgan dead at the scene.