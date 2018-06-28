Mexico Man Facing Murder Charge Makes First Court Appearance

MEXICO - The Mexico man accused of second degree murder made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Ricky Harding Jr., 34, of Mexico, was arrested Sunday after a shooting that killed his wife, 34-year-old Summer Hickman.

Harding appeared in court via video conference and did not enter a formal plea. However, Audrain County Prosecutor Jacob Shellabarger said he did interrupt the judge several times claiming he did not kill his wife.

Harding is also facing charges of first degree domestic assault, four counts of endangering a child, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.

Harding was already a convicted felon before his arrest. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 8.