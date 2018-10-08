Mexico man killed in weekend motorcycle crash
MEXICO- One man died in a motorcycle crash in central Mexico on Saturday afternoon.
The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to the scene of the crash around W. Breckenridge and Grove Street.
Officers said Logan Jaeger, 19, was driving his motorcycle east in the eastbound lane of Breckenridge when a Jeep hit him.
The Jeep driver, Ronald Biery, 73, pulled into the intersection into Jaeger’s path; police said Jaeger tried to avoid the crash but couldn't.
Biery said he didn't see the motorcycle approaching when he entered the intersection.
Jaeger was flown to the University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
