Mexico Man Sentenced in Fatal Car Accident

MEXICO - An Audrain County prosecutor sentenced James Rippee to 120 days in jail and five years probation Monday afternoon after an accident last October left two passengers dead and eight injured.

The accident occurred on October 20, 2011 in Mexico when Rippee lost control while driving a pic-up truck at high speeds. A prosecutor originally charged Rippee with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and five counts of assault.

One victim's family members told KOMU 8 the sentencing is "upsetting." About twenty-five other residents said the sentence was too short, but Rippee will have to carry the guilt from the deaths with him for the rest of his life.

Residents said they are still not sure why twelve people piled into the pick-up truck that night. Some believe a legal limit on pic-kup truck passengers should be set.

Rippee is currently being held in the Audrain County Jail.