Mexico Man Sentenced in Sexual Assault Case

MEXICO - An Audrain County judge sentenced Andrew Thompson, 34, Monday on seven counts of sexual assault for sex crimes involving a 12-year-old girl. A jury convicted Thompson of the crimes in April.

Audrain County Prosecutor Jacob Shellabarger said Thomas will get 75 years in prison total. A judge sentenced him to consecutive terms of 25 years on three individual counts of statutory sodomy. In addition, he received 25 years on a fourth count of statuary sodomy, 15 years for the child molestation charge and four years on each of two sexual misconduct charges. Those charges will be served concurrently with the original three.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Ashley Turner tried the case in April.

"The sentence in this case is appropriate and firm given the circumstances of this case," said Turner. "This brave, smart and beautiful young woman had the courage to stand up and tell what happened to her. Andrew Thompson had no remorse for what he put this young woman through. Child sexual abuse is a cowardly crime. It's a secret crime that makes a child feel as if they've done something wrong, and can scar a child's body and their spirit. That's why it is so important to investigate these cases professionally and to prosecute them aggressively."

Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger said the community showed commendable support for the victim throughout the trial.

"It says wonders about our community when an envelope of support surrounds a young woman who needs its support to share her story," Shellabarger.

Editor's note: Story has been updated to include quotes.