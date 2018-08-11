Mexico man sentenced thirty years due to child sex crimes

MEXICO – Attorney Jacob Shellabarger announced Gary D. Johnson Senior, of Mexico, MO, was sentenced thirty years for child sex crimes. The 55-year-old man pleaded guilty on three accounts of child molestation in the first degree and was sentenced ten years for each account.

Johnson molested three children from 2013 to 2015 and had prior convictions in 1986 for sexual abuse of a child. Both crimes were convicted in Audrain County.