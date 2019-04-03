Mexico man sentenced to 90 years on child, sexual abuse charges
MEXICO - A Mexico man was sentenced to 90 years in prison for statutory rape charges, Audrain County's Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger announced Friday.
A jury found 36-year-old Dayton Eugene Durham guilty of statutory rape, statutory sodomy, enticement of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and child molestation on July 25.
The judge gave Durham the maximum sentence on every count, totaling 90 years in prison.
