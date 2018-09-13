Mexico Middle School student takes gun to school

MEXICO - A Mexico Middle School student took a gun on school grounds on Wednesday. It was seized after "alert staff members" noticed the student acting suspiciously, according to a statement from the Mexico Public Safety Department.

The eighth grader was detained by a school resource officer and later taken to the MPSD, according to Maj. Brice Mesko.

He said the gun had been reported stolen in February. The student faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and stealing.

"Mexico Public Safety is continuing to investigate to determine the juvenile’s intentions and to ensure there is no additional risk to the schools," Mesko said. "As of this time, there has been no indication found that the juvenile was planning on using the gun."

Zach Templeton, Mexico Public Schools' superintendent, sent a letter to parents "as soon as possible" to help dispel any rumors and to make sure people had "accurate information" about what happened.

Templeton is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the incident and remind them they should immediately report any safety concerns, no matter how small.

"They may overhear conversations or view social media posts that can help our school proactively keep students safe," he said.

Templeton said keeping the school a "safe haven" will require the school district, parents and community members to work together.