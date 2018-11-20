Mexico, Mo. Community Rallies Around Injured Eight Year Old

4 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Friday, November 22 2013 Nov 22, 2013 Friday, November 22, 2013 6:23:00 PM CST November 22, 2013 in News
By: Danielle Carter, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

MEXICO - Pink hearts are now a common sight in the close-knit town of Mexico and it's all for a little girl named Taylor Carr.

Taylor, who just turned eight years old on September 15, was in a car accident October 28 that her family said left her with swelling on the brain and a broken neck.

Taylor's family said Taylor was in the front passenger seat with her mother, Mary Jo Carr, driving, and her little brother Kayler in the back seat.

They were driving down the gravel road by their home when Mary Jo said the driving on the road kicked up so much dust, she couldn't see another car coming at her head-on, causing the wreck.

Mary Jo ended up with a broken kneecap and wrist and Kayler was just a little scraped up, but Taylor sustained serious injuries due to whiplash, which culminated in her being flown out to the Women's and Children's Hospital in Columbia. Taylor's family said Taylor broke her C1 and C2 vertebrae at the top of her neck in the accident and sustained swelling on her brain.

After hearing about the accident, Taylor's second-grade teacher, Susan Ransom, decided she had to think of a good way to tell Taylor's classmates about the accident without upsetting them and that's when she had the idea of the pink hearts.

"I knew we would need to do something to show our care for her," said Mrs. Ransom. "And hot pink, bright pink was a perfect color for her and when the kids came in Tuesday morning [October 29] I had the hearts ready, I told them what happened, and that wearing the hearts meant that we were caring about her showing our love for her even when we couldn't see her."

From there, the idea took off and soon pink hearts were popping up all over Mexico. Many local businesses painted their windows with giant pink hearts and well-wishes for Taylor, and others made T-shirts, awareness bracelets, and car decals.

Mrs. Ransom said she thought of pink since Taylor is known for her brightly-colored backpack.

"When you meet Taylor and you know Taylor, you know that it's got to be a bright color," said Mrs. Ransom with a smile. "And she is known in the classroom for this hot pink backpack and lunch box that she carries. If I could've done a rainbow heart I would've and so we picked one color and it was pink."

Another way the community has showed its support for Taylor is by collecting can tabs to donate to the Ronald McDonald House. Taylor started collecting the tabs when she was in kindergarten and never stopped.

Now that her family is staying in the Ronald McDonald House, the community has taken up where Taylor left off in tab-collecting.

A giant cardboard box bedizened with pink hearts and Taylor's name stands right inside the door at Eugene Field Elementary, Taylor's school. Filled with tabs, a second full box lies underneath. Melinda Arnold, Mary Jo's cousin, said the tabs keep coming in.

"She's going to be in total shock when she sees the tabs everybody's collected for her," said Arnold.

To hear dad Dustin Carr talk about his daughter, it's easy to see why she received such an outpouring from her community.

"She loves music, and she plays soccer," said Carr. "Rides bikes, likes to ride her four-wheeler, she's very smart, lot's of energy. She had her own personality which was super. She's caring and cared about other people, she wasn't just about herself," said Carr.

Mary Jo, her mother, also chimed in and said Taylor loves music by Eminem and current pop stars like Katy Perry and One Direction and that if she doesn't go into the medical field like she had planned to, she might end up being a DJ.

Taylor's parents also said that after hearing about Taylor's love for music, radio DJs Cosmo and Whitney from Y107 have also been playing Katy Perry's song "Roar" every morning for Taylor, and also went to visit her in the hospital.

Mrs. Ransom said support like this and the hearts is uplifting to see.

"To just keep seeing the hearts appear, to have people ask me about her and to know that people are praying for her even when they don't know her, is amazing and it makes me proud to be from a small town," said Mrs. Ransom.

More News

Grid
List

More patients signing up for memberships to go to the doctor
More patients signing up for memberships to go to the doctor
COLUMBIA - It's a similar idea to paying a monthly fee for Netflix or a membership to a gym, but... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 11:19:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Man sought after sexual assault, shooting in Catholic store
Man sought after sexual assault, shooting in Catholic store
BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis on Monday were searching for a gunman who went into a... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:03:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Gas prices plunge as holiday travels begin
Gas prices plunge as holiday travels begin
COLUMBIA - Gas prices in mid-Missouri have been on the decline the past month. According to AAA, Missouri had... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 6:25:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Camden County man killed after a three story fall
Camden County man killed after a three story fall
CAMDEN COUNTY - A man died when he fell off a three story condominium building. The man who died... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 6:20:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Endangered silver advisory issued for Callaway County man
Endangered silver advisory issued for Callaway County man
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released an endangered silver advisory for a missing 74-year-old man. Jerry... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 5:47:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Callaway Chamber of Commerce opens Workforce Development Training Center
Callaway Chamber of Commerce opens Workforce Development Training Center
FULTON - Hopeful participants filled the Callaway Chamber of Commerce for the opening of the Workforce Development Training Center Monday.... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 4:43:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

PHOTO: Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
PHOTO: Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is asking the community for help by releasing a photo of one of the suspects... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 3:00:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official
Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The State Board of Education is set to pick Missouri's next top K-12 education official. ... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:53:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Group questions city manager and police chief in discussion about policing
Group questions city manager and police chief in discussion about policing
COLUMBIA - The group Race Matters, Friends voiced concerns about Columbia city manage Mike Matthes and Police Chief Ken Burton.... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:23:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes
Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes
PHELPS COUNTY - A grand jury indicted a St. James attorney with 18 counts involving sexual assaults of four different... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:07:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

City council could determine future of scooters Monday night
City council could determine future of scooters Monday night
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote Monday night on a proposed agreement between the city and two electric... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 1:26:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Zoo euthanized a 55-year-old chimpanzee because her health was failing. Blackie, who... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 12:24:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Probable cause statement released on Saturday night shooting
UPDATE: Probable cause statement released on Saturday night shooting
BOONE COUNTY - It was a "loud verbal argument" between Tiffany Fountain and a male that led to a shooting... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 11:53:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment
Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment
(CNN) -- Three Democratic senators on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, ratcheting... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 10:20:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident
Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Freshman wrestler at Drury University was shot in the abdomen in a hunting accident over the... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 9:13:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
ROLLA (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed in a head-on crash in Phelps County. The Missouri... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:12:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One in custody after homicide in Camden County
UPDATE: One in custody after homicide in Camden County
CAMDENTON - Camden County Sheriff's deputies said a suspect is in custody in connection with a homicide early Monday morning.... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 7:32:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged with killing witness in 2017 killing
Missouri man charged with killing witness in 2017 killing
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man who was free on bond while awaiting trial in a deadly September... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 7:05:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 28°
4am 27°
5am 26°
6am 26°