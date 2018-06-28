Mexico Mother Accused of Leaving Kids Home Alone While Drunk

MEXICO - Mexico Public Safety Department officers arrested a mother of two early Tuesday morning for leaving her children home alone and driving while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a call around 11:42 p.m. Monday night from a citizen who reported finding two young children walking around in the streets in the 1900 block of Osage Road. According to Google Maps, this location is more than a mile away from the kids' home and would take more than 20 minutes to walk.

Officers said the children told the citizen they were looking for their mother, so that person unsuccessfully tried to help find them find the mother and took them home to call MPSD.

Officers located the mother, Cara Widaman, 25, at about 12:05 Tuesday morning. They arrested Widaman for driving while intoxicated and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Authorities took Widaman to the Audrain County Jail where she posted bond.

KOMU 8 News visited Widaman's neighborhood Tuesday and talked to people who know her. The children's grandmother said the two kids are currently in the care of Widaman's father and said she contacted family services. She also said the boys' ages are two and five years old.

Barbara Jones is Widaman's landlord and said she is shocked because she thinks Widaman is a good mother.

"I've always thought she is a good person and great mother," Jones said. "She keeps her house in order, works hard, and bends over backwards for her children."

Court records show that in 2007 Widaman pleaded guilty to underage drinking.