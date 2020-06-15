Mexico pastor marches in protest for those who are unable to

MEXICO – With the black community organizing in a massive movement against racism and police brutality, one predominantly black church in mid-Missouri is tailoring the message for its congregation to reflect these circumstances.

Rev. Karl Thomas is a pastor at the Second Missionary Baptist Church of Mexico. He has been guiding his congregation through this time by making connections between Christian ideals and the current social and political climate.

“God is a promise keeper," he said. "Systemic racism has called for a compromise which made America unable to keep its promise of liberty and justice for all.”

As a member of the black community, Thomas said that watching the video of George Floyd’s death brought up many of the fears he has for his children and loved ones.

“The feeling of inability to save George Floyd made me feel that I did not have the ability to save myself if i was in a similar circumstance,” he said.

Thomas has been actively participating in local protests as a representative of the black community and his congregation. He explained that many members of his congregation are older, putting them at a greater risk for contracting COVID-19 when in public. He marches on behalf of those who are unable to.

“It is my prayer that this movement will spark a permanent change in the way that we view each other as people. That we see the value in each other,” Thomas said.

The Second Missionary Baptist Church of Mexico has been unable to assemble due to COVID-19 restrictions, but Thomas says that it is still the church’s duty to teach, rally and participate in the movement against systemic racism. Thomas says he views the country’s current condition during a pandemic and social unrest as an analogy that he believes can help others further understand the impacts of racism.

“Similarly to COVID-19, racism is asymptomatic for most of the people or it has a very small inconvenience to most of the people, " he said. "But for a small percentage of the people, it’s extremely dangerous and deadly, and has severe impacts.”

Although the church is limited in its abilities to assemble, Thomas says that their 154-year history of being at the forefront of leadership for justice will not stop now.

“Our role is to support, pray and remind the young people that true change, the change that is necessary, can only come when we embrace our faith and utilize the tools of love, justice for all and peace and harmony that faith in God teaches us," he said.