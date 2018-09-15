Mexico Plant Closing

The closure means 153 employees at the plant will be out of work. The plant manufactures thermostat valves for the heating and cooling industry. The plant is owned by Ohio-based Parker-Hannifin Corporation. Spokesman Jim Cartwright said the plant will officially close in October, but downsizing will begin on August 18. He said operations at the Mexico plant will be moved to another facility in Washington, Missouri. The company said the closure is purely a business decision, and does not reflect on the work of employees. Sporlan was acquired by Parker-Hannifin in October 2004.