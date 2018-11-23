Mexico police arrest woman accused of trying to run over man with car

MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department arrested a woman Thursday who tried to run over a man with her car.

Officers found Avianna Dorsey, 21, in the 900 block of Garfield . A news release from the department indicates she was in possession of a gun. Officers took her into custody without injury.

Dorsey was taken to the Audrian County Jail for 4th degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.