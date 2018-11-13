Mexico Police find clothes at robbery scene, looking for 3 suspects

MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department said Thursday it's looking for three suspects after finding some of their clothing at the scene of a burglary.

Major Brice Mesko said the department responded to a burglary at on the 1100 block of E Liberty Street. Police said two suspects broke into a business and stole about $400 in cash. A third suspect stayed outside the business during the robbery. The Xpress Mart on East Liberty confirmed with KOMU 8 News it was burglarized.

Officers said they found a red hooded sweatshirt from Custom Sound Automation in Lake Ozark. The suspect was also wearing red Nike Air Flight tennis shoes.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the department or CrimeStoppers.

[Editor's note: this story has been updated to incldue the name of the business that was burglarized.]