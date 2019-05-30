Mexico police investigate after students bring weapons to school

MEXICO - Police took two students into custody Thursday after they allegedly brought weapons to school.

According to a press release, one student brought a knife and another brought a handgun to Mexico High School. There was no active threat from the two students.

Officers took Jaiden Hawkins, 18, to jail on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. The other student, a minor, was processed at the police department and released pending criminal charges.

Police said the weapons were connected to a disturbance in the high school parking lot on Wednesday. It happened as some summer school students were leaving campus, and involved both students and parents.

On Thursday, school staff talked to students involved in the disturbance to make sure nothing escalated, and that's when they found the weapons.