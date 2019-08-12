Mexico police investigate gunfire, damage from weekend incident

MEXICO - Gunfire damaged a home and vehicle in central Mexico on Saturday, but no one was hurt, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department.

Officers went to the area of Union and Bolivar Streets shortly before 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They learned three teenagers were walking in the area and talking to people in a nearby vehicle. At one point, someone in the vehicle started shooting.

So far no suspects have been identified.

People with information about this or any other crime are asked to contact CRIMESTOPPERS at (800) 392-TIPS or (800) 392-8477 or Mexico Public Safety at (573) 473-5800 or (573) 581-2100.