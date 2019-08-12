Mexico police investigate gunfire, damage from weekend incident
MEXICO - Gunfire damaged a home and vehicle in central Mexico on Saturday, but no one was hurt, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department.
Officers went to the area of Union and Bolivar Streets shortly before 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They learned three teenagers were walking in the area and talking to people in a nearby vehicle. At one point, someone in the vehicle started shooting.
So far no suspects have been identified.
People with information about this or any other crime are asked to contact CRIMESTOPPERS at (800) 392-TIPS or (800) 392-8477 or Mexico Public Safety at (573) 473-5800 or (573) 581-2100.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA — A Cole County prosecutor has charged a Tipton woman for stabbing her estranged husband Sunday afternoon. Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Fulton police officers arrested a woman Monday for vehicle theft and possession of drugs. Officers received a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - New regulations for unlicensed at-home day cares start August 28, and some are worried those regulations will... More >>
in
CENTRALIA - The Centralia Police Department took to social media with concerns about how realistic BB guns can look after... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Highway 63 was the most dangerous highway in Missouri over the past decade, according to a new report.... More >>
in
MEXICO - Gunfire damaged a home and vehicle in central Mexico on Saturday, but no one was hurt, according to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating two separate incidents, each of which resulted in one person going to a hospital.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - State Auditor Nicole Galloway has officially announced she will run for governor of the state of Missouri. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Moberly police accused a Moberly man of child abuse and domestic assault Sunday. Moberly police officers assisted... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - After a tornado hit Jefferson City on May 22, many residents lost Internet and phone service for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Miller County deputies warned residents Sunday about a new phone scam. Deputies said they received several complaints... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — One man died Saturday after a boating incident on Lake of the Ozarks. Thomas Moore, 59, of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — After devastating flooding this year, Iowa put $15 million into a special fund to help... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could be the hottest of 2019, local cooling centers are making preparations... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — An Illinois woman was flown to University Hospital Saturday afternoon after she was struck by a boat on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Researchers with the University of Missouri are getting a head start on growing hemp in in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The McDonald County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri confirmed Friday it made a tentative identification of a woman's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The State Historical Society of Missouri will have it's grand opening on Saturday at 10 AM in its... More >>
in