Mexico police investigate robbery at Casey's on Liberty Street
MEXICO - Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a New Year's Eve robbery at the Casey's General Store on East Liberty Street.
The robbery happened shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, according to a press release from the Mexico Public Safety Department. Officers said a man came in the store, showed a gun, and got away with cash, leaving the scene in a light-colored, possible white, car.
Deputies and a K9 from the Audrain County Sheriff's Office helped look for the suspect. No one was hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CRIMESTOPPERS at (800) 392-TIPS or (800) 392-8477 or contact Mexico Public Safety at (573) 473-5800 or (573) 581-2100.
