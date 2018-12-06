Mexico police searching for info after a spree of break-ins

MEXICO - Police responded to vehicle break ins and several robberies on Dec. 04.

The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to an alarm going off at a business in the 1300 block of W. Monroe Street.

They found someone had broken the window in an attempt to enter the business, but had fled the scene.

While reporting to that call, police learned someone had entered a different business in the area and stolen around $200 in cash.

Also on Dec. 04, authorities responded to the central north part of Mexico where people had been going through vehicles.

About 10 vehicles were rummaged through. Two had change stolen, and one had a handgun stolen. None of the vehicles were damaged.

Authorities learned later that day someone had broken into a shed during the previous 48 hours and stolen a 1980 Kawasaki motorcycle.

Anyone with information on the break ins or robberies should call CRIMESTOPPERS at (800) 392-TIPS or (800) 392-8477, or Mexico Public Safety at (573) 473-5800 or (573) 581-2100.