Mexico police warn residents about kidnapping scam calls

MEXICO — About a dozen people have received kidnapping scam calls within the past several days, according to the Mexico Department of Public Safety.

The caller will claim that a friend or family member of the resident has been kidnapped as a result of a vehicle crash or witnessed drug deal, the department wrote in a news release Wednesday.

The call includes people yelling or crying in the background of the call or quickly speaking into the phone, imitating a victim. The caller then asks the resident to send money somewhere as ransom, or may ask the resident to provide the phone number of the supposed victim.

Mexico officials encourage residents to never send money or provide information to these callers.

If you receive a call similar to this and are concerned about someone's well-being, call that person yourself or contact the Mexico Department of Public Safety or other local law enforcement and ask them to check on the person.