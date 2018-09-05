Mexico Teen Arrested for Threatening Bus Full of Students

MEXICO - Mexico Public Safety arrested a Mexico teen Thursday morning after he allegedly threatened to murder a school bus full of students. The department said 18-year-old Michael Markwell was arrested for "making a terroristic threat."

The superintendent of Mexico public schools, Kevin Freeman, said Markwell got onto the bus wearing a homemade mask and whispered to the driver, "I'm going to murder everyone here." Freeman said the bus driver then asked the student to take off the mask, delivered the children to school and informed school officials about the incident. The high school then informed Mexico Public Safety who arrested the student.

After searching through Markwell's belongings, Mexico Public Safety did not find any weapons or evidence that he intended to act on the threat.

Students on the bus ranged in ages from elementary school to high school. Mexico public school buses students from the city's three elementary schools, middle school and high school.

Freeman said the school administrators informed parents through an automatic emergency system. A parent of three said she was impressed with how quickly the school notified parents.

Freeman said it will be up to the city prosecutor to determine any further action.