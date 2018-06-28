Mexico Voters to Decide Sewer Plan on Tuesday

A European company, RWE, owns the town's wastewater system, although the company plans to sell it to one of its subsidiaries, Missouri American Water. The subsidiary said the city won't have to make EPA-required improvements if Missouri American Water controls the system.

Despite that assurance, some residents worry about not having a public wastewater system.

"Keeping the money in the city, in the community," said Doug Wright, "or if we're going to give it to a private company."

Mayor Pro-Tem Linda Reed said, "I've had lots of phone calls from members of the public and they have concerns about this issue, about selling the wastewater plant, because the water itself is already under control from, actually, it's a foreign company right now."

Other Mexico officials won't comment on the issue until after the April 4 election.