Mexico woman faces three years in prison for endangering child

AUDRAIN COUNTY - Johnetta Salmon, 21, of Mexico, was sentenced to three years in prison Monday for endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree.

Salmon was also placed into a Missouri Department of Corrections 120-day shock incarceration program. The prosecutor said if she is successful in the program, she would be released to a five-year probation term.

The jury recommended the three-year sentence after finding Salmon guilty after a two-day jury trial June 22 and 23, according to Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger.

The jury found that Salmon and, in a prior trial, Monte Ashcraft, the child’s father, abused a 3-month-

old baby by failing to feed her child, resulting in the baby boy being underweight and malnourished.

An Audrain County jury convicted Ashcraft in May, and Ashcraft was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Shellabarger said Ashcraft and Salmon lied to their pediatrician and did not feed the baby an adequate amount of formula for the first three months of the child's life. He said Ashcraft broke the baby’s arm and ribs, and the two did not seek medical treatment for the baby’s injuries.