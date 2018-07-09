Mexico Woman Reported Missing

MEXICO - 33-year-old Kimberly Finton was reported missing on Wednesday, March 21. Finton was known to be in Mexico, Mo. March 13-14 and was known to be in Columbia on March 16 when the Columbia Police Department looked for her in regards to an unrelated investigation.

On March 21, CPD located Finton's vehicle. Finton is described as a white female, 5'4", 130 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. According to the Mexico Public Safety Department, there is no indication of foul play.

Anyone with information about her current whereabouts is encouraged to contact Mexico Public Safety at 573-473-5800 or 573-581-2100 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 800-392-8477 or 800-392-TIPS.