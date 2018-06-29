Mexico woman wins top prize off Missouri Lottery scratchers

MEXICO - A Mexico resident won a top prize of $30,000 off Missouri Lottery Scratchers Tuesday.

Jacqueline Duckworth bought $2 worth of Missouri Lottery "Bankroll Tripler" Scratchers at the Xpress Mart on Promenade St. in Mexico on her way home from work.

Duckworth went home and made dinner before scratching her ticket.

“I scratched it and immediately started running around the house screaming my head off,” Duckworth said.

She said her husband Bill "“had to look at the ticket a couple times over to make sure it wasn’t one of those joke tickets."

The Duckworths are planning to pay off the rest of her vehicle and take a family vacation down south this summer.

"Bankroll Tripler" is one of the newest $2 Scratchers games offered by the Missouri Lottery. Duckworth claimed one of seven available top prizes in the game.