Meyer Earns NAIA All-America Honors at Nationals

FORT VANCOUVER, WA -- Ryan Meyer followed up his dominating performance at the American Midwest Conference Championship meet with a new personal record in the drizzly conditions at the 2012 NAIA Men's Cross Country National Championship, earning NAIA All-American honors. The senior capped his career with a 14th-place finish in the 309-runner field at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, posting a time of 24:56 over the 8K course.

Meyer improved his time by 16 seconds over his 2011 finish on the same course, and the mark is the fastest time ever run for William Woods University. He was the top finisher among 10 runners from the AMC competing in the meet, with a cushion of 30 seconds between himself and Park University's Daniel Tubei, who finished in 34th.

John Gilbertson of The Master's College earned top individual honors in the meet, finishing with a time of 23:56.

The finish knocked six seconds off Meyer's previous school record of 25:00.3, set in 2010. He becomes the third NAIA All-American in WWU history, joining Juan Robles (20th; 2005) and Brent Almand (29th; 2008).