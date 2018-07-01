MFA Break Time Finds Ally in Athletic Store

COLUMBIA - Ultramax Sports announced a "Call to Action" in support of the proposed MFA Break Time station at the intersection of Grindstone Parkway and Rock Quarry Road.

Previously, some opponents of the proposal voiced concerns about the location, saying it would disrupt scenic Rock Quarry Road.

However, according to a letter, MFA Break Time approached Ultramax Sports with the idea to build more cycling and runner friendly convenience stores.If approved by the Columbia City Council, the store would include more bike racks, water fountains, free tire air and more nutritional snacks.

The city council will meet Monday, April 15 and will hold public hearings on the matter. Ultramax Sports urged its customers to either attend the meeting or to send council members letters in support of the Break Time.