MIAA names Lincoln's Baker Athlete of the Week

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln sprinter Venicha Baker was selected as the MIAA's Women's Track Athlete of the Week Monday after posting three of the league's fastest times last weekend.

Baker won gold in three events in the MIAA vs. NSIC Showdown, including the 200m dash with a conference-best time of 23.99. This mark also ranks fifth in NCAA Division II. In the 400m, Baker posted a 56.01 for another first place finish.

To cap off her trifecta, Baker scored gold in the 4x100m relay. She teamed up with Adewumi Ademuwagun, Kimberly Bailey and Diana Cauldwell to turn in another conference-best time of 47.04 for the event.

This was the second athlete of the week honor this year for Baker, who earned her first award back in December during the indoor season. She also extends the Lincoln streak for track athlete awards after Bailey was recognized by the league last week.