Miami Files Motion for NCAA Case to be Closed

COLUMBIA -- The University of Miami has filed a motion to immediately conclude the NCAA case against them and current Missouri basketball coach Frank Haith. The nearly two-year long investigation against the University of Miami stems from allegations made by former booster and convicted felon Nevin Shapiro, who masterminded a $930 million Ponzi scheme at Miami.

In the motion, Miami cited that "the tactics employed during the questioning of Frank Haith and Jake Morton were impermissible and unethical" because "the enforcement staff's fixation on obtaining evidence...at the expense of behaving in an ethical manner and in accord with the NCAA Bylaws in their questioning of former Miami Head Men's Basketball Coach Frank Haith and former Miami Assistant Men's Basketball Coach Jake Morton."

The motion also cites that despite Morton's continuous denial that Haith knew about any transactions with Shapiro, the NCAA enforcement program provided this false statement for Morton: "I'll be honest, [Haith] put a lot of the relationship between the men's basketball program and Nevin on you. And that, I'm just going to put it out there for you to respond, specifically that you were the first person to know Nevin, that you're the one . . . you were essentially the one that kind of brought Nevin into the program, that he didn't really know Nevin as well as you did. And so, I just wanted to give you an opportunity to respond to that."

Miami also states that NCAA Assistant Director of Enforcement Brynna Barnhart and Assistant Director of Enforcement Abigail Grantstein misled both Haith and Morton by giving them conflicting reports on what each other said when it came to the amount of money given to Shapiro's mother.

In January 2013, the NCAA announced that the national office had found some improper conduct issues within its enforcement program. The NCAA discovered former enforcement staff members had been working with the defense attorney for Nevin Shapiro and improperly obtained the information through a bankruptcy proceeding that did not involve the NCAA.

Then in February, Missouri head coach Frank Haith and the University of Miami received their notice of allegations. Haith stated that his notice of allegations did not state unethical conduct as one of the reasons but was instead cited for lacking an atmosphere of compliance.

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that Coach Haith filed his own legal motion asking the NCAA to dismiss its case.