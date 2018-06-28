Mich. Authorities Track Missing Girl, 13, to Mo.

HAMILTON, Mich. - Michigan authorities say a missing 13-year-old girl has been found safe in Missouri and her 34-year-old male companion is in custody.



The Allegan County sheriff's office says the girl from Hamilton last was seen at 11 p.m. Monday. The department said Tuesday that it got a tip and called police in Crestwood, Mo., who found the girl and arrested a 34-year-old California man she met on the Internet.



According to the sheriff's office, the man from San Jacinto, Calif., arrived in Michigan about two weeks ago and has been in contact with the girl.



The girl's mother found a letter left by the teen. In it, she says she wants to be with the man.



Hamilton is near Lake Michigan, about 25 miles southwest of Grand Rapids.