Michael Bloomberg ends campaign, endorses Joe Biden

NEW YORK CITY - Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday and will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden in his campaign for president, according to CNN.

“Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump – because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult,” Bloomberg announced in an email to supporters.

Bloomberg exits the race after a disappointing show on Super Tuesday that left him with only a single victory: American Samoa.

“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden."

Bloomberg speaks highly of Biden following the conclusion of his own campaign. "I’ve known Joe for a very long time," Bloomberg said. "I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country – including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs.

Bloomberg concluded his statement with confidence in Biden. He said, "Today I am glad to endorse him – and I will work to make him the next President of the United States."