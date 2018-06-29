Michael Brown memorial rebuilt after fire

FERGUSON (AP) - Residents have rebuilt a memorial just hours after it burned down at the site where a Missouri police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown.

The memorial was destroyed when a fire broke out before dawn Tuesday on Canfield Drive, the street where Ferguson officer Darren Wilson shot Brown. The blaze angered many people who live near the scene. One man said it was like a grave being desecrated.

Ferguson Police Chief Tom Jackson released the following statement:

"We're all saddened by the fire that was reported at one of the Michael Brown memorials this morning and are trying to obtain as much information as possible to determine what happened. At this time the cause is unknown.



To anyone who believes we didn't do everything in our power to put this fire out I want to apologize and let you know that was not the case. Some of our police cars are equipped with an emergency kit that includes a fire extinguisher and Sgt. Harry Dilworth was first on the scene and attempted to put the fire out but couldn't so he alerted the Fire Department and they ultimately put out the fire."

Brown's Aug. 9 death led to unrest in the St. Louis suburb. Investigations into the shooting by a state grand jury and the U.S. Department of Justice are ongoing.