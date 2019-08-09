Michael Brown's father seeks new investigation into killing

6 hours 36 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 1:32:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News
By: Associated Press
Courtesy: KSDK

CLAYTON (AP) — On the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, his father urged St. Louis County's top prosecutor Friday to reopen the investigation into the white police officer who fatally shot the black and unarmed 18-year-old.

Before a memorial service in the Ferguson street where a white police officer fatally shot his son on Aug. 9, 2014, Michael Brown Sr. addressed reporters outside of the St. Louis County Justice Center in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton.

"Justice has not been served," Brown, 41, said as he was flanked by about three dozen supporters. "My son deserved to live a full life. But a coward with a badge ... chose not to value his life.

"My son was murdered in cold blood, with no remorse and no medical treatment," said Brown, who has never accepted the officer's claim that he had acted in self-defense.

Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, the county's first black prosecutor, took office in January after his stunning victory over seven-term incumbent Bob McCulloch.

McCulloch drew criticism for his handling of the investigation into the Michael Brown shooting, with detractors accusing him of guiding the grand jury to its decision not to indict the officer, Darren Wilson, which came in November 2014, three months after Brown's death.

The U.S. Department of Justice under then-President Barack Obama also declined to charge Wilson, who resigned within days of the grand jury decision announcement.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Bell would not say whether his office would reopen the case, but he said it "is doing everything (it) can to understand the underlying issues that contributed to the tragic death of Michael Brown."

Bell said his office is working with police "to implement policies and reforms that meaningfully address those issues, and help this community and this region heal." He said he is also forming a special unit within his office to look at officer-involved shootings and potential cases of wrongful convictions.

Brown's mother, Lesley McSpadden, also has urged Bell to reopen the case.

Later Friday, a few hundred people gathered for a memorial service on Canfield Drive at the site of the shooting. The service included 4 1/2 minutes of silence, a symbolic reference to the 4 1/2 hours Brown's body remained on the street after the shooting.

On the day he died, Brown and a friend were walking down the middle of Canfield Drive when Wilson told them to move to the sidewalk. An exchange of words led to a fight inside Wilson's SUV. Brown got out and began to ran, then turned around to face the officer.

Wilson told investigators that he shot Brown — who was 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighed 290 pounds (131 kilograms) — in self-defense. Some people in the Canfield Green apartment complex near the shooting initially claimed that Brown had his hands up in surrender, but the grand jury found no evidence to confirm that.

The shooting led to weeks of protests that included looting and violent confrontations between demonstrators and police officers, many in riot gear and with military-style weapons. Protests escalated again after the grand jury announcement.

Although the Justice Department declined to indict Wilson, it did issue a report citing racial prejudice in the Ferguson Police Department and a municipal court system that made money through court fines and legal fees — costs largely borne by black residents. A consent agreement signed in 2016 requires significant reforms.

Bell, 44, is among a wave of progressive prosecutors elected in recent years. His office seeks alternatives to incarceration when possible, including for some non-violent drug crimes. He has stopped prosecuting most marijuana possession cases and reduced the use of cash bail.

Bell would face no restrictions in re-examining Brown's death for potential murder charges. Wilson was never charged and tried, so there would be no double-jeopardy, and there is no statute of limitations for bringing murder charges.

It would be unusual, but not unheard of, for a prosecutor to reopen an old case that's been so thoroughly examined. A Philadelphia prosecutor initially declined to charge actor Bill Cosby with sexual assault, but a new prosecutor was elected and Cosby was charged and convicted.

More News

Grid
List

Investigators release tentative identification on body found in suitcase
Investigators release tentative identification on body found in suitcase
COLUMBIA — The McDonald County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri confirmed Friday it made a tentative identification of a woman's... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 7:00:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

State Historical Society prepares for grand opening
State Historical Society prepares for grand opening
COLUMBIA - The State Historical Society of Missouri will have it's grand opening on Saturday at 10 AM in its... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 6:08:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Police seek help after "concerning" message found in Petro-Mart bathroom
Police seek help after "concerning" message found in Petro-Mart bathroom
COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who might be at risk. ... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 3:53:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect charged in Springfield Walmart gun incident
UPDATE: Suspect charged in Springfield Walmart gun incident
SPRINGFIELD — On Friday, the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney announced 20-year-old Dimitriy N. Andreychenko from Springfield is facing a charge... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 3:27:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Family of Melissa Peskey creates GoFundMe Page for $10,000 reward
Family of Melissa Peskey creates GoFundMe Page for $10,000 reward
COOPER COUNTY - The family of Melissa Peskey, a Sioux Falls mother who was shot and killed while driving through... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 3:26:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Auditor Nicole Galloway files paperwork for gubernatorial run
Auditor Nicole Galloway files paperwork for gubernatorial run
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway filed paperwork with the Missouri Ethics commission Friday indicating the formation of a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 2:39:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart has ordered workers to remove video game signs and displays that depict violence from stores... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 2:32:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Authorities say the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting at an... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 1:38:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Michael Brown's father seeks new investigation into killing
Michael Brown's father seeks new investigation into killing
CLAYTON (AP) — On the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, his father urged St. Louis... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 1:32:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

After Springfield scare, law expert breaks down Missouri's open carry laws
After Springfield scare, law expert breaks down Missouri's open carry laws
COLUMBIA - An incident in which a man carrying a firearm was arrested at a Walmart in Missouri on Thursday... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 1:02:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Mizzou to sell alcohol during football season
Mizzou to sell alcohol during football season
COLUMBIA - Mizzou football fans can now continue the tailgating experience inside the stadium. On Friday, the university announced... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 12:16:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Police investigating armed robbery in north Columbia
Police investigating armed robbery in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened late Thursday in the north part of the city. ... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 10:01:34 AM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Driver identified in deadly three-truck crash on I-70
UPDATE: Driver identified in deadly three-truck crash on I-70
COOPER COUNTY - State troopers released the name of the man who died in the early Friday morning crash on... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 8:00:00 AM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Know before you go: Highway work to impact Jefferson City traffic
Know before you go: Highway work to impact Jefferson City traffic
JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT will reduce one direction of Highway 54 to one lane as it performs routine maintenance --... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 2:03:00 AM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Over 500 without power in Miller County
Over 500 without power in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY — 545 customers were without power in Miller County Thursday night. The Miller County Sheriff's Office said... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 10:23:00 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

Advocates push for sidewalk near Moberly schools
Advocates push for sidewalk near Moberly schools
MOBERLY - An advocacy group in Moberly is pushing for a sidewalk on Kwix Road and Pig-N-Bun Road, near the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 7:07:00 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect in two-county chase, gunfire exchange identified
UPDATE: Suspect in two-county chase, gunfire exchange identified
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Police have identified the man who died following a car chase and gunfire exchange near New Bloomfield... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 4:47:00 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News

Boone County Commission votes in favor of support building
Boone County Commission votes in favor of support building
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission voted on Thursday to award a $2 million bid to Little Dixie Construction to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 3:04:00 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
8pm 82°
9pm 77°
10pm 75°
11pm 73°