Michael Brown's parents announce civil lawsuit in death

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Lawyers for the parents of an unarmed, black 18-year-old who was fatally shot by a white police officer in a St. Louis suburb have announced plans to file a civil lawsuit against the city of Ferguson and former Officer Darren Wilson.

Attorney Daryl Parks says the wrongful death suit will be filed soon, but didn't elaborate.

The comments at the news conference Thursday in north St. Louis County came in response to the findings of a Justice Department investigation that accused the Ferguson police department of unfairly targeting blacks but cleared Wilson in Michael Brown's death.

Brown's mother, Lesley McSpadden, and his father, Michael Brown Sr., attended the news conference at Greater St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, but they didn't speak or take questions.