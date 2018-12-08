Michael Brown's parents sue over son's death

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - The parents of Michael Brown have filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the city of Ferguson over the fatal shooting of their son by a white police officer.

Brown's death last summer put a national spotlight on the often-contentious relationship between young black men and police.

Attorneys for Brown's parents, Lesley McSpadden and Michael Brown Sr., filed the lawsuit Thursday.

Brown was 18 and unarmed when he was shot by officer Darren Wilson during a confrontation. The shooting led to sometimes-violent demonstrations and spawned a national protest movement. In the end, local and federal authorities ruled that the shooting was justified.

Messages from the Associated Press seeking comment from Ferguson officials and an attorney for Wilson were not immediately returned.