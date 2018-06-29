Michael Porter Jr.: Dad offered Mizzou assistant coach position

SEATTLE - Michael Porter Jr., the boys basketball Gatorade Player of the Year, confirmed his father has been offered an assistant coaching position on new head coach Cuonzo Martin's Missouri staff.

Porter Jr. said he and his father met with Martin in Seattle. The meeting was designed for Martin to meet with Porter Sr., but Porter Jr. met Martin and "shook hands and said hello", but did not talk recruiting with him.

Porter Jr. has not yet been released from his National Letter of Intent with the University of Washington, so talking with him about recruiting would be a violation on Martin's part. On a conference call, Porter Jr. said he has asked Washington to be released from his NLI after they fired head coach Lorenzo Romar.

Porter Jr. said his dad will not accept an offer yet, because he has yet to be released from his NLI and he doesn't want to pressure his son where to play basketball next season.

Porter Sr. has previously been an assistant coach on Robin Pingeton's Missouri women's basketball staff and was most recently an assistant coach at the University of Washington under Romar.

Porter Jr. said he will not necessarily follow his dad wherever he goes or vice versa.