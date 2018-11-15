Michael Porter Jr. to enter NBA Draft

COLUMBIA - Michael Porter Jr. is headed to the NBA Draft.

The freshman phenom announced on Instagram he will enter this summer's draft, foregoing his last three years of eligibility at Missouri.

"I want to thank Mizzou nation, my coaches and my teammates for the incredible support," Porter Jr. said. "I wish I could have been on the court with my brothers every single night, but I'm so thankful to have been part of such a special group."

Porter Jr. played just three games for Missouri. He played just two minutes in the season opening win over Iowa State before leaving with a back injury that resulted in surgery. He returned for Missouri's games in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments, despite saying he was only at "about 70 percent" of his normal ability.

He's projected to be a top 10 pick in the 2018 draft.