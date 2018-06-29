Michael Porter Jr. wins McDonald's All-American Game MVP

CHICAGO - Mizzou basketball commit Michael Porter Jr. won MVP of the 40th McDonald's All-American Game Wednesday night.

Porter Jr.'s West team defeated the East 109-107, as he scored a game-high 17 points and added eight rebounds, second-most among all players.

Porter Jr. committed to Mizzou March 24. He won the Gatorade National Player of the Year award, given to the top high school player annually, and is the top-ranked player in his graduating class, according to ESPN.

After the game, "M-I-Z, Z-O-U" chants were audible amongst fans.

Porter Jr. has said he is using his time to recruit undecided players. One undecided player, Kevin Knox, scored 15 points for the East team.

ESPN interviewed Porter Jr. during the game about his younger brother Jontay Porter. He said he hopes that Jontay, a 2018 player, will reclassify to 2017 so that they could play together, but it's ultimately Jontay's decision.

He added that Jontay doesn't have a timetable to decide.