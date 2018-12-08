Michael Porter Sr. hired as Mizzou basketball assistant

COLUMBIA - Michael Porter Sr. has been hired as an assistant coach under new head coach Cuonzo Martin, the school announced in a press release Thursday night.

Porter Sr. is the father of Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter.

Michael Porter Jr. is the number one basketball recruit in the 2017 class, according to ESPN. He was named Gatorade Player of the Year on Wednesday. Porter Jr. was committed to the University of Washington until the Huskies fired head coach Lorenzo Romar. He was then released from his scholarship Thursday.

Jontay Porter is the 26th-ranked player in the class of 2018 according to ESPN, but there is speculation he could reclassify and join Michael Porter Jr. in college next season.

Michael Porter Sr. has previously coached Mizzou women's basketball as an assistant for head coach Robin Pingeton, who is his sister-in-law. Porter Sr. then was hired by Romar at Washington before the 2016-17 season. Romar and his staff were let go March 15.