Michael Sam Continues To Gather Awards

COLUMBIA - Missouri defensive end Michael Sam continues to gather accolades. After being named the AP SEC Defensive Player of the Year and AP All-SEC First Team, Sam was named to the USA Today All-American First Team and the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Sam is the only Missouri player to crack the USA Today All-American team. The team includes players such as Jameis Winston, Andre Williams, Mike Evans and Anthony Barr. He led the SEC in sacks and tackles for loss.

Sam is also the first Mizzou player in program history to earn a conference defensive player of the year award from league coaches. Alabama linebacker C.J Mosley will share the honor with Sam this year. Sam is the second player to be named conference defensive player of the year. The last Missouri player to be named defensive player of the year was Jeff Gaylord in 1981.

Sam will take the field one last time for Missouri on Friday, Jan. 3 in Arlington, Texas as Missouri will face Oklahoma St. in the AT&T Cotton Bowl.