Michael Sam: Focused on football, not making history in CFL

By: The Associated Press

MONTREAL (AP) - Michael Sam said his priority was helping the Montreal Alouettes win, not making history as the first openly gay player in the Canadian Football League.

Sam was signed to a two-year deal by the Alouettes last week. He was introduced Tuesday at a news conference in Montreal.

The 25-year-old Sam came out publicly before last year's NFL draft. He was selected in the seventh round by the St. Louis Rams and became the first openly gay player chosen by an NFL team.

The Rams cut him in training camp. The Dallas Cowboys signed him to their practice squad but released him in October.

Alouettes general manager Jim Popp, who called Sam a "trailblazing athlete," said he believes Sam can excel as pass rusher in the CFL.

Sam starred in college at Missouri, earning SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2013.