Michele Bachmann Plans St. Louis Appearance

ST. LOUIS (AP) - One-time Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann will speak at a luncheon in St. Louis next month.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Minnesota congresswoman will speak March 22 at Deer Creek Club. Tickets are $45. The appearance is sponsored by Phyllis Schlafly's Missouri Eagle Forum. The event is open to the public.

Bachmann has been closely associated with the tea party movement. She is a founder of the House Tea Party caucus and ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2012. She is not seeking re-election to the U.S. House this year.